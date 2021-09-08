TV Answer Man, I have had DIRECTV for six years and I am not in a two-year agreement so I can cancel now without a penalty. I am thinking of switching to DIRECTV Stream so I can get free HBO Max and eliminate my fees for DIRECTV equipment and so forth. I have a Roku already so I could just watch DIRECTV Stream by streaming. Is there anything that I should know before I switch? — Tom, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Tom, there are a few things you definitely need to know before you make that switch, particularly as it relates to free HBO Max.
First, while DIRECTV Stream can be more convenient because it does not require a dish nor a two-year agreement, note that its channel lineup is less than half the size of the DIRECTV lineup. (For instance, Stream does not carry the NFL Network while DIRECTV does.) You might want to scan the channel list for each to ensure that you won’t lose a favorite network after switching.
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
You also need to know that DIRECTV Stream does not offer the NFL Sunday Ticket, which is a DIRECTV exclusive. This might give you pause if you’re a big football fan.
And finally, it’s true that DIRECTV Stream offers three free months of HBO Max to new customers who subscribe to its Choice plan or above. But that offer is not available to DIRECTV and U-verse TV customers who are switching to DIRECTV Stream.
If you switch from either to DIRECTV Stream, you’ll have to pay the regular HBO Max subscription rate from the start. (HBO Max’s plans start at $9.99 a month with an ads-included version.)
Tom, hope that helps in your decision. Happy viewing, and stay safe!
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
Don’t do it, i had DirecTV, before AT&T pushed me to DirecTV Stream/AT&T TV and it isn’t 100% ready for prime time, I’ve had it for 2 years. The boxes need to be reset about once every 2 week, sometimes out of the blue you can’t pause or rewind live TV, the box doesn’t support Apple TV Android app, I have to log back into Showtime Anytime about every 2 or 3 weeks if I haven’t watched it and the boxes have fairly limited memory if you add many apps and you can’t delete some of the unused factory apps. Granted DirecTV has a rain fade issue, especially in SFL but it’s a much better platform and has more features/functionality the DirecTV Stream.
Don’t forget that you cannot download your DVR content on stream. If you travel a lot, this is a deal breaker. I was going to make this switch a year or so ago, and realized about a week in that it didn’t do that. So I returned (then) ATT TV before the (then) contract kicked in.
Well Tom’s complacency is clear to see lives in Florida and says he’s had DirecTV for blah blah blah fails to mention that he doesn’t watch it at all when it gets rained on which is relatively regular in Florida thinks stream is a better idea and getting in bed with a company who is still losing 10,000 customers a day is a great idea with all the other options out there Tom would be so much better off to just get in bed with the local cable company and buy their service because there is no more advantage to anything that AT&t DirecTV or dish Network has for that matter unless you have no other option which obviously Tom has because he can get internet service bottom line run like hell from anything AT&t and DirecTV have anything to do with and you’ll be far happier
I am not sure what equipment fees Tom is referring to for DirectTV satellite service. Also does DirectTV Stream have the 4K channels that the satellite service has?