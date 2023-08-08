

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read about the new DIRECTV Sports Central but where is it? I have DIRECTV and I don’t see it anywhere. What am I missing? — Mark, Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Mark, DIRECTV yesterday launched a new marketing campaign featuring Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to promote the satcaster’s sports lineup including a new on-screen feature called, DIRECTV Sports Central, which purports to offer easier access to favorite games, statistics and scores. The Sports Central feature will enable you to display a screen showing a schedule of games with one-click access to their channels. You can see a sample of the game finder in this YouTube video featuring Kelce.

So, Sports Central is in the YouTube video, but where is Sports Central in DIRECTV’s lineup? I’ve received a handful of e-mails from readers asking how they can use it? The answer is that although DIRECTV has launched a marketing campaign to promote DIRECTV Sports Central, it’s not available yet. A DIRECTV spokesman tells The TV Answer Man that it won’t be added until later this month.

And when it is added, it won’t be on DIRECTV Stream or the DIRECTV-owned U-verse. DIRECTV Sports Central will only be available on DIRECTV’s satellite service and its streaming service that uses the company-supplied Gemini set-top. The DIRECTV Stream service does not require Gemini; you access DIRECTV Stream with devices such as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here when Sports Central is added.

Mark, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

