Earlier today, we published an article on whether you should hire a professional to calibrate your TV to ensure that you get the best picture possible. We’ve already received a few inquiries regarding how to hire a professional. For example, what credentials should you look for and how much should it cost. We’ll start with the second question — less than $500 although some pros may charge a bit more than that. But let’s look further at how to research hiring a professional to calibrate your set.

Why TV Calibration Matters

Before delving into the process of finding a professional TV calibration expert, it’s important to understand why calibration is essential. When you purchase a new TV, its factory settings may not be optimized for your specific viewing environment. Suboptimal settings can result in inaccurate colors, poor contrast, and overall lackluster picture quality. A professional calibration can enhance your TV’s performance by adjusting settings to match industry standards, ensuring that you enjoy accurate colors, optimal brightness, and improved overall picture quality.

1. Research and Recommendations

The first step to finding a professional TV calibration expert is to conduct thorough research. Start by seeking recommendations from friends, family members, or online communities who have recently had their TVs calibrated. Online forums, social media groups, and technology websites can provide valuable insights into the experiences of others who have used calibration services.

2. Check Credentials

Once you’ve gathered some potential candidates, it’s crucial to check their credentials. Look for professionals who are certified by reputable organizations such as the Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) or the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE). These certifications indicate that the expert has undergone rigorous training and is well-versed in the science of display calibration.

3. Read Reviews and Portfolios

Before making a decision, take the time to read reviews and examine portfolios of the professionals you’re considering. Reviews from previous clients can provide valuable information about the quality of their work, their professionalism, and their ability to understand and meet clients’ needs. Additionally, reviewing their portfolios can give you a sense of their expertise and the variety of projects they have worked on.

4. Ask Questions

Don’t hesitate to reach out to potential TV calibration experts with a list of questions. Inquire about their experience, the calibration process they use, the equipment they employ, and the types of TVs they have worked with. A knowledgeable and communicative expert should be able to address your concerns and provide clear explanations about their approach to calibration.

5. Request a Consultation

Before committing to a professional, consider requesting a consultation. This could be an in-person meeting or a virtual conversation. During the consultation, discuss your specific requirements and assess whether the expert understands your preferences and needs. This is also an opportunity to gauge their communication skills and determine if you feel comfortable working with them.

6. Compare Pricing

While cost shouldn’t be the sole determining factor, it’s important to compare pricing among different professionals. Be wary of extremely low prices, as they might indicate a lack of experience or subpar equipment. On the other hand, excessively high prices may not necessarily guarantee superior quality. Look for a balance between reasonable pricing and the value you’ll receive in terms of improved picture quality.

7. Verify Warranty and Follow-Up Services

Before finalizing your decision, inquire about any warranty or follow-up services the professional offers. A reputable TV calibration expert should stand by their work and be willing to address any issues that may arise after the calibration. This level of commitment can provide you with peace of mind and assurance that your investment is protected.

