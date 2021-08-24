HBO Max next month (September 2021) plans to add 116 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including another ‘same-day’ theatrical release.
The new titles will include Cry Macho, a Warner Bros. movie that will premiere the same day in theaters and HBO Max. The film, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, follows a aging cowboy (Eastwood) who’s hired by his ex-boss (Dwight Yoakam) to transport his young son from Mexico to Texas. However, the journey soon becomes unpredictable and perilous when Eastwood’s character is forced to traverse an expected route. (Cry Macho will be available in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Atmos.)
Also notable in September: Season three of Doom Patrol, a HBO original starring Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero and Matt Bomer as members of a superhero squad that is shunned from society; Nuclear Family, a HBO original documentary series on the concept of family; and Scenes From a Marriage, a three-part HBO original dramatic series based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 TV series. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star as the battling couple torn asunder by conflicting desires.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2021 to HBO Max:
September 1
A Hijacking
The Animal
Army Of Darkness
The Benchwarmers
Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary)
The Cell 2
Cloverfield
Dead Again
Deck the Halls
Detour
Drinking Buddies
Epic Movie (Extended Version)
Event Horizon
The Evil Dead
Evil Dead 2
Flawless
The Forgotten
Fun Size
The Gallows
The Good German
The Good Heart
The Goonies
Green Lantern
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Impostor (Director’s Cut)
Inheritance
In the Heart of the Sea
Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo
King Kong (2005) (Extended Version)
Lady in the Water
Meet Me in St. Louis
Mr. Nobody (Extended Version)
My Golden Days
Nanny McPhee
Oblivion
On the Town
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Paulie
The Poet Of Havana
Prime
Prince Avalanche
Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional
Rent
Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden
Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Severance
Showdown In Little Tokyo
The Song Remains the Same
Taken 2 (Extended Version)
Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo
That’s Entertainment!
That’s Entertainment! II
That’s Entertainment! III
Transformers
Undisputed
Vanilla Sky
View from the Top
What They Had
What Women Want
Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour
September 2
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City
Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season Finale
September 3
Amaraica
At Last
Bittu
Coffee Shop Names
Liberty Kid
September 4
News of the World
September 7
Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys – Season Finale
September 8
Nasciturus
September 9
Mad Max: Fury Road
Sweet Life: Los Angeles Reunion Special
Mortal Kombat (2021)
September 10
Elliott from Earth – Season 1
Malignant
September 11
Ben 10 – Season 4C
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, – Series Finale
Walker – Season 1
September 12
Scenes from a Marriage – Series Premiere
September 13
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
I’m Sorry
Little Ellen – Series Premiere
September 15
A La Calle
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
September 16
Tig n’ Seek – Season Premiere
September 17
Apple & Onion – Season 2B
Cry Macho
El Cuartito
Superman & Lois – Season 1
September 18
The People v. The Klan
September 20
Hard – Season 3 Finale
Total Dramarama
September 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
September 23
Ahir Shah: Dots
Doom Patrol – Season 3 Premiere
The Other Two – Season Finale
September 25
Promising Young Woman
September 26
Nuclear Family – Series Premiere
September 27
Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest) – Series Premiere
Little Sky
Neh
Unmothered
September 29
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men) – Series Premiere
September 30
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo – Season 2 Premiere
Ten-Year-Old Tom – Series Premiere
Those Who Wish Me Dead
The Way Down – Series Premiere
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs – Series Premiere
