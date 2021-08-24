HBO Max next month (September 2021) plans to add 116 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including another ‘same-day’ theatrical release.

The new titles will include Cry Macho, a Warner Bros. movie that will premiere the same day in theaters and HBO Max. The film, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, follows a aging cowboy (Eastwood) who’s hired by his ex-boss (Dwight Yoakam) to transport his young son from Mexico to Texas. However, the journey soon becomes unpredictable and perilous when Eastwood’s character is forced to traverse an expected route. (Cry Macho will be available in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Atmos.)

Also notable in September: Season three of Doom Patrol, a HBO original starring Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero and Matt Bomer as members of a superhero squad that is shunned from society; Nuclear Family, a HBO original documentary series on the concept of family; and Scenes From a Marriage, a three-part HBO original dramatic series based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 TV series. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star as the battling couple torn asunder by conflicting desires.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2021 to HBO Max:

September 1

A Hijacking

The Animal

Army Of Darkness

The Benchwarmers

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary)

The Cell 2

Cloverfield

Dead Again

Deck the Halls

Detour

Drinking Buddies

Epic Movie (Extended Version)

Event Horizon

The Evil Dead

Evil Dead 2

Flawless

The Forgotten

Fun Size

The Gallows

The Good German

The Good Heart

The Goonies

Green Lantern

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Impostor (Director’s Cut)

Inheritance

In the Heart of the Sea

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo

King Kong (2005) (Extended Version)

Lady in the Water

Meet Me in St. Louis

Mr. Nobody (Extended Version)

My Golden Days

Nanny McPhee

Oblivion

On the Town

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Paulie

The Poet Of Havana

Prime

Prince Avalanche

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional

Rent

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden

Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Severance

Showdown In Little Tokyo

The Song Remains the Same

Taken 2 (Extended Version)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo

That’s Entertainment!

That’s Entertainment! II

That’s Entertainment! III

Transformers

Undisputed

Vanilla Sky

View from the Top

What They Had

What Women Want

Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour

September 2

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City

Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season Finale

September 3

Amaraica

At Last

Bittu

Coffee Shop Names

Liberty Kid

September 4

News of the World

September 7

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys – Season Finale

September 8

Nasciturus

September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road

Sweet Life: Los Angeles Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat (2021)

September 10

Elliott from Earth – Season 1

Malignant

September 11

Ben 10 – Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, – Series Finale

Walker – Season 1

September 12

Scenes from a Marriage – Series Premiere

September 13

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I’m Sorry

Little Ellen – Series Premiere

September 15

A La Calle

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

September 16

Tig n’ Seek – Season Premiere

September 17

Apple & Onion – Season 2B

Cry Macho

El Cuartito

Superman & Lois – Season 1

September 18

The People v. The Klan

September 20

Hard – Season 3 Finale

Total Dramarama

September 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

September 23

Ahir Shah: Dots

Doom Patrol – Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two – Season Finale

September 25

Promising Young Woman

September 26

Nuclear Family – Series Premiere

September 27

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest) – Series Premiere

Little Sky

Neh

Unmothered

September 29

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men) – Series Premiere

September 30

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo – Season 2 Premiere

Ten-Year-Old Tom – Series Premiere

Those Who Wish Me Dead

The Way Down – Series Premiere

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs – Series Premiere

