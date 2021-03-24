Dish has joined several other pay TV providers in selling this year’s MLB Extra Innings plan for $130, which is roughly $50 less than last year’s pre-season price.

The $130 rate is comparable to what Major League Baseball charges ($129.99) for its online package of out-of-market games, called MLB.TV. The reduced rate appears to be an effort to make Extra Innings more competitive with MLB.TV. For several years, Extra Innings has been up to 35-40 percent more expensive than MLB.TV, which likely drove some fans to choose the online plan over the pay TV edition.

Dish says its 2021 Extra Innings package will include up to 80 out-of-market games per week. The broadcasts include both the home and away feeds for select games.

Cox, Verizon, DIRECTV and Comcast are also selling Extra Innings for approximately $130. Like Dish, they are also including MLB.TV for free with their Extra Innings packages.

Local blackouts still apply in the 2021 MLB TV and Extra Innings plans. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV or Extra Innings subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

— Phillip Swann

