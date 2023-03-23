

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Fubo, which is placing a greater emphasis on live sports, announced today that it will add the MLB TV package of out-of-market games to its lineup in the coming days. Fubo customers will be able to add MLB.TV to their existing channel plan (Fubo plans start at $74.99 a month) for $24.99 a month, the same price that MLB TV charges for single month plans at its web site.

The move comes a few days after Fubo unveiled a new advertising campaign around the theme, ‘If Sports Fans Built a Streaming Service,’ to highlight the service’s recent addition of the Bally Sports regional sports networks as well as its continued carriage of other sports channels such as ESPN, FS1 and other RSNs such as Altitude, NESN, the three AT&T named networks, Marquee Sports Network

MSG and MSG+, among others.

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

Fubo still doesn’t carry Turner’s TBS, TNT, and truTV, three of the four networks carrying March Madness games, but it arguably has more sports channels than any other live streamer except for DIRECTV Stream.

The MLB TV announcement also comes less than two months after streaming rival YouTube TV lost MLB Network and MLB TV in a carriage dispute with the league. Fubo also has MLB Network in its lineup.

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

“With MLB.TV and its current carriage of MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, regional sports networks (RSNs), local broadcast networks and national sports networks ESPN and FS1, Fubo will have the most baseball coverage compared to any other streaming platform. In addition to coverage of baseball and other sports, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month,” the company said in a statement.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link or one of the Amazon links above. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...