

By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know if Comcast Xfinity will let you watch Thursday Night Football in 1080p HDR? What device do you need to watch it in 1080p HDR? — Robert, Miami.

Robert, as you know, Amazon has told The TV Answer Man that it will do this year’s Thursday Night Football games in 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range) which should produce a more vivid picture than last year’s 1080p SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) broadcast. You can read this article to find out why. Fans can put that to the test tonight when TNF returns for its second season with the preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles at 8 p.m. ET.

But which devices will display Amazon’s 1080p HDR pictures? I asked an Amazon spokesman today and he said any streaming device that was made after 2020 and supports HDR should work with the TNF HDR stream. That should include Xfinity X1 boxes (using the Amazon Prime Video app) as well as devices such as Roku Ultra and Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks. “And fans do not have to implement changes within their settings in order to enjoy the upgraded streams,” the spokesman said.

Robert, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

