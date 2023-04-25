

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I ordered the Sunday Ticket from YouTube Primetime Channels a few days ago but I am regretting my decision. $349 is more than I want to spend on football when I can just watch the RedZone Channel on my Sling TV. Is there any way to get a refund on my $349? The season hasn’t started so I haven’t actually used it, right? — Henri, Brooklyn.

Henri, you’re not the only person who plans to watch multiple NFL games this season on the NFL RedZone Channel instead of the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. The RedZone is usually around $11 a month as part of a sports add-on package on cable, satellite and streaming services. But the Sunday Ticket starts at $249 on YouTube TV and $349 on YouTube Primetime Channels. And that’s if you order before June 6. After June 6, the base Ticket price goes up $100.

But if you’re having second thoughts about ordering, that’s too bad. Google, which owns the two YouTube services, says there will be no refunds. Once you order, you pay. The company agreed to pay $2.2 billion a year for the Ticket rights and it needs all the subscriber revenue it can get (and keep).

One more thing: When you purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV as an add-on, your NFL Sunday Ticket add-on won’t auto-renew next season. It will be a single-season purchase. If you want to get NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube TV next season, you’ll need to purchase the add-on again.

But when you purchase the Sunday Ticket as a Primetime Channel through YouTube, your plan will auto-renew by default for the upcoming season at the current full season price (no discount for early bird ordering). So be sure to cancel your Ticket subscription before the 2024 season or you will be charged again.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

