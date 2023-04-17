

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Netflix says it will begin streaming a filmed version of the Love Is Blind reunion today at 3 p.m. ET after last night’s attempt at a live streaming triggered a widespread outage.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry,” the streamer said in a statement. “Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise.”

The Love Is Blind season four reunion was supposed to be a live event on Netflix last night at 8 p.m. ET, the second live event ever held by the streaming service. (It aired a live Chris Rock stand-up special in March.)

However, numerous subscribers began complaining on social media that they couldn’t watch the show due to technical glitches. DownDetector.com, the web site that tracks online outages, says roughly 10,000 people were complaining on social media at the height of the problem.

Netflix acknowledged the issue on its Twitter page and it appears the service was unavailable to most, if not all, subscribers for a short period. The streamer soon began filming the show for a Monday presentation.

“We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible,” Netflix said Sunday night.

The show features Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosting the sexy singles who have committed to marrying someone they have never met. The Lacheys will find out whether the couples have uncoupled, among other burning questions.

