TV Answer Man, I am a big baseball fan and I love YouTube TV but now that they lost the MLB Network, I may switch to another streamer. Do you know which streamers have the MLB Network and how much is it? Do you have to pay extra to get it? You didn’t for YouTube TV. — Dewayne, Akron, Ohio.

Dewayne, YouTube TV on Tuesday informed subscribers today in an e-mail that it will no longer carry MLB Network.

“We have been working hard to renew our deal with the MLB Network to continue carrying their content on YouTube TV,” the e-mail states. “However, we have been unable to reach an agreement.”

The news came as a surprise to YouTube TV subscribers, particularly baseball fans who are salivating for the start of the 2023 MLB season on March 30. MLB Network airs live spring training and regular season games as well as studio shows dedicated to the game.

There’s no indication that the dispute is short-term so if you’re thinking of jumping ship for another streamer, here are your options:

DIRECTV Stream carries the MLB Network in its Choice plan and above, which starts at $99.99 a month. Sling TV has MLB Network in its Sports Extra add-on package, which is $11 a month in addition to the base $40 a month package. And FuboTV has MLB Network in its Sports Plus plan, which is $11 a month in addition to its base plan, which starts at $74.99 a month. FuboTV also has the MLB Network in its FuboTV Extra add-on plan, which costs just $7.99 a month for 44 channels.

If you want to pursue a cable or satellite subscription, MLB Network is available on Altice (Optimum), AT&T U-verse, Charter Communications (Spectrum), Comcast, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, Dish, and Verizon Fios, among others.

