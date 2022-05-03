TV Answer Man, I notice that FuboTV and NESN have done some promotions together so why doesn’t FuboTV have NESN in 4K. Fubo does 4K. I don’t understand what the problem is. — John, Bellmont, Massachusetts.

John, you’re right on both fronts. NESN and FuboTV, the live streaming service, have done some joint promotions and FuboTV is one of two live streamers that offers programming in 4K. (YouTube TV is the other.) And NESN this year began 4K coverage of home Boston Red Sox games.

So where is NESN in 4K on FuboTV, you ask?

Well, the streamer will add NESN’s 4K channel (and its home Boston Red Sox games) in the coming days, a FuboTV official tells the TV Answer Man. We don’t have an exact date, but it’s coming.

The addition will give NESN 4K three providers. Verizon and DIRECTV both added the 4K feed of the regional sports channel last month. And we’re told that NESN may announce more 4K providers this week.

NESN’s long anticipated 4K broadcasts of Boston Red Sox home games began on April 15 with the team’s 2022 home opener against the Minnesota Twins.

The regional sports channel has been promising 4K coverage of the Sox at home for more than a year after unveiling a new 4K-enabled studio. However, until this Red Sox season, no pay TV provider would step up to the plate to show the games in 4K. Verizon was the first TV service to show a Red Sox game in 4K. (The 4K games are only available on Verizon, DIRECTV and FuboTV in the Boston market.)

John, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

