Dish last night lost seven Mideast network affiliates due to a carriage fight with their owner, Block Communications.

The affected channels are: WOHL-TV, which manages the ABC and CBS channels for Lima, Ohio; WLIO-TV, the NBC and Fox channels for Lima; WDRB-TV, the Fox channel for Louisville, Kentucky; WAND-TV, the NBC channel in Decatur, Illinois; and WBKI-TV, the CW affiliate for Louisville.

“We have negotiated in good faith with DISH to come to a fair-market agreement,” Block said in a statement at its stations’ web sites. “We even offered DISH nine extensions just in this past month to keep our stations available to subscribers and get a deal done.”

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Dish responded at its web site that Block is asking for an ‘unacceptable’ rate increase to carry its local channels.

“We have been working with Block Communications to reach a new deal to carry their channels, but they are asking for a rate increase that is simply unacceptable.,” Dish stated. “We don’t think this is fair for you to have to pay more for the same content you get today. That is why we are fighting hard to keep your TV bill as low possible. We appreciate your patience while we continue to work with Block Communications on reaching a fair agreement to restore their channels.”

Dish is also involved in a local channel battle with Tegna. The satcaster has been without Tegna’s 64 local network affiliates since October 6 due to the carriage row.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@TVAnswerMan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

