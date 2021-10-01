Showtime today is adding 66 new movies to its pay TV and streaming services.
The new films include Boogie Nights, the inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry from director Paul Thomas Anderson; American History X, the searing 1998 crime drama starring Edward Norton as a Southern California skinhead who undergoes a philosophical reckoning after serving three years in prison; Major League, the raucous 1989 comedy about a baseball team of misfits who manage to overcome their deficiencies to go all the way; Open Water, the underrated 2003 drama (based on a true story) about two scuba divers who get lost in shark-infested waters; and Raging Bull, the Martin Scorsese-directed biofilm starring Robert De Niro as the savage middleweight boxer, Jake LaMotta. Critics have called De Niro’s performance one of cinema’s greatest ever while the film itself is regarded as arguably the best ever from the legendary Scorsese.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Showtime:
54 (Director’s Cut)
7 Days in Entebbe
A Little Game
A Perfect Man
A Raisin in the Sun
A Royal Night Out
Agent Revelation
American History X
Antiquities
Anywhere with You
Before Sunrise
Before Sunset
Blue Caprice
Boogie Nights
Cold Comes the Night
Crash
Dances with Wolves
Dangerous Liaisons
Demolition Man
Enemy of the State
Finding Forrester
Forrest Gump
Game 6
Grace and Grit
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
Higher Learning
Homicide
It’s Me, Sugar
Les Misérables
Major League
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Midnight Express
Mighty Aphrodite
Mr. Brooks
Nebraska
Nowhere Boy
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Open Water 3: Cage Dive
Orson Welles in Norwich
Outbreak
Paradise Cove
Passenger 57
Pearl Harbor
Pleasantville
Point Break
Raging Bull
Reign Over Me
Revolver
Road House
Rollerball
Rose: A Love Story
Shampoo
Six Minutes to Midnight
The China Syndrome
The Devil’s Advocate
The Fighter
The General’s Daughter
The Guard
The Odessa File
The Station Agent
The Wolf of Wall Street
Unlocked
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
When Joan Kissed Barbra
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
