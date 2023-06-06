

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Major League Baseball has cut the price of the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games with four months left in the regular season.

The basic price, which was $149.99 to begin the season, is now $119.99. (The monthly price remains the same at $24.99.)

The plan’s single-team option, which started the season at $129.99, is now available for $104.99. The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.). There is no change in the special rate for the San Diego Padres games in the San Diego market; the price is still $74.99 for the remainder of the season and $19.99 monthly.

For $119.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2023 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

The package’s features also include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights. You can also see thousands of minor league games with the package.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

The league’s Extra Innings package, which is available on cable and satellite TV services, is not available for a reduced price at this time.

MLB TV, which offers a free seven-day trial, does not include Friday night doubleheader games that stream exclusively on Apple TV+, Sunday morning games that stream exclusively on Peacock, or select ESPN national broadcasts.

