

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if DIRECTV will have The Masters in 4K this year. It’s one of the most beautiful things you will ever see on TV. The greens are incredible in 4K. — James, town withheld.

James, DIRECTV will air the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament from Augusta, Georgia in 4K HDR, starting Thursday, April 6, through Sunday, April 9. This will mark the eighth straight year that DIRECTV will offer the tournament in 4K, and the sixth straight year in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

I asked a DIRECTV spokesman yesterday if there will be anything different with this year’s 4k coverage. The response: “Plan to have the same coverage as last year, including the Mosaic.”

That means DIRECTV is likely to offer 4K feeds of the ‘Amen Corner’ (holes 11th through 13th) as well as the 15th and 16th holes on each day of the four-day event. The satcaster will also provide a high-def multi-screen view (the Mosaic) of the tournament which will show different holes and players at the same time.

But what about other pay TV providers that offer 4K programming, such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, Dish, Verizon, Optimum and Cox? Will any of them do The Masters in 4K as well?

The answer is no. In addition, The Masters will not be in 4K on any web site or Internet-delivered app, such as The Masters Tournament, Paramount+ or ESPN+. The 4K coverage is a DIRECTV exclusive, as it has been for eight years now.

Of course, you can watch The Masters in HD on CBS and ESPN+, but not in 4K.

James, hope that makes sense. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

