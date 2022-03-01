FuboTV tomorrow is expected to begin testing a new base price of $69.99 a month rather than the current base price of $64.99 a month, the TV Answer Man has learned.

To conduct the test, the live streamer will alternate the FuboTV home page so different visitors will see different plan offerings. Some visitors will be offered the service’s three most popular plans, which run from $64.99 a month (Starter base plan) to $69.99 a month (Pro) to $79.99 a month (Elite).

But other site visitors will only see the option to order the $69.99 a month Pro and $79.99 a month Elite packages. There will be no Starter plan included. (The $33 a month Latino quarterly plan will be included in all offerings.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The more expensive plans include more channels and hours of DVR storage as well as more simultaneous streams to an account. A FuboTV official told the TV Answer Man the company wants to test whether consumers prefer plans that have more features.

“Over time, we’ve noticed our best-engaged customers maximize their DVR use. Given the DVR capacity is limited in the Starter package, as well as the number of concurrent streams, we’ll be testing making Pro the primary offer for new consumers to provide greater value around their DVR and household sharing experience,” the official said. “Pro offers all of the same sports, news and entertainment channels as Starter, but with upgraded DVR storage of 1,000 hours and Unlimited Screens (up to 10 device streams at home simultaneously). customers of our Pro plan can enjoy the recent addition of Magnolia Network, which was previously only available in our Elite package.”

FuboTV, which reported last week that it now has more than 1.1 million subscribers, has said it plans to experiment with different pricing and plans. The streamer last month tested quarterly-only plans prior to the Super Bowl but dropped the experiment a few days after the big game.

It’s unknown how long FuboTV will test offering a base price of $69.99 a month.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

