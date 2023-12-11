By Phillip Swann

Comcast Selling ‘Free TV’ Channels For $60 a Month

Comcast Xfinity is now selling its Choice TV plan of local channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, for $60.40 a month. The package, which was introduced by Comcast in 2019 as an affordable way to watch local television, only includes channels that can be watched for free via a TV antenna.

DIRECTV Offers Playboy For Free For 3 Months

The satcaster now is providing Playboy TV, which also includes Playboy 2, Playboy TV en Español, and Playboy TV On Demand, for free for three months.

Netflix to Steam Nadal-Alcaraz Tennis Match In March

Despite some mixed reviews for last month’s ‘Netflix Cup’ golf tournament, the streamer will return to the arena in March 2024 when it live streams ‘The Netflix Slam,’ featuring a one-night tennis exhibition match between Spaniards Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Charter’s Spectrum TV Offers NFL RedZone For $7 a Month

The RedZone is usually packaged in a add-on plan for up to $15 a month. Charter’s Spectrum TV, however, has a real deal on the popular NFL channel.

Can You Watch Netflix Without a Credit Card?

Some people, particularly young people, have trouble getting a credit card. But that doesn’t have to stop you from ordering Netflix.

How to Fix a Blu-ray Disc That Won’t Play

With streaming services removing a large number of titles, more videophiles are turning to Blu-ray. But what happens when the Blu-ray turns on you?

Are All Pluto TV Channels Free?

Pluto TV is a great alternative to the rapidly increasing costs of streaming subscriptions. But are the Pluto channels free? All of them?

How Many Devices Can You Stream With Sling TV?

Sling TV is now just $20 for the first month. Sounds like a great deal for a cost-conscious family. But how many family members can watch Sling at the same time?

Will the NFL Sunday Ticket Auto Renew In 2024?

Have a Sunday Ticket sub? You better read this to find out if you’re on the hook for next year.

