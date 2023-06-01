Netflix today has added 34 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three best ones, in my humble opinion:

The Ring

The 2002 horror film directed by Gore Verbinski stars Naomi Watts as a Seattle newspaper reporter who investigates why several teenagers have died after watching a videotape. (Another good reason why videotape was replaced by discs and streaming.) The Ring is a truly scary film and Watts is perfect in the damsel in distress role when she gets a little too close to the secret behind the deaths.

Mean Girls

Written by 30 Rock’s Tina Fey, who also plays a teacher here, the 2004 comedy stars Lindsay Lohan as a high school student who befriends a gaggle of popular but bitchy classmates played by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. The decision leads to a series of misadventures and backstabbing as well as various plots of revenge. Mean Girls is a funny and smart take on high school life from one of America’s greatest living satirists, Ms. Fey.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played the evil Terminator in the original, is back as a friendly one in this action-packed sequel. Linda Hamilton is Sarah Connor, the mom to a teenage boy destined to lead Arnold’s homeland to victory in the future, if a new evil Terminator (Robert Patrick) doesn’t kill him first. Directed by James Cameron, Terminator 2 is one of cinema’s better sequels and perhaps tops the original. A fun ride.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

