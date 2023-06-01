Netflix today has added 34 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three best ones, in my humble opinion:
The Ring
The 2002 horror film directed by Gore Verbinski stars Naomi Watts as a Seattle newspaper reporter who investigates why several teenagers have died after watching a videotape. (Another good reason why videotape was replaced by discs and streaming.) The Ring is a truly scary film and Watts is perfect in the damsel in distress role when she gets a little too close to the secret behind the deaths.
Mean Girls
Written by 30 Rock’s Tina Fey, who also plays a teacher here, the 2004 comedy stars Lindsay Lohan as a high school student who befriends a gaggle of popular but bitchy classmates played by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. The decision leads to a series of misadventures and backstabbing as well as various plots of revenge. Mean Girls is a funny and smart take on high school life from one of America’s greatest living satirists, Ms. Fey.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played the evil Terminator in the original, is back as a friendly one in this action-packed sequel. Linda Hamilton is Sarah Connor, the mom to a teenage boy destined to lead Arnold’s homeland to victory in the future, if a new evil Terminator (Robert Patrick) doesn’t kill him first. Directed by James Cameron, Terminator 2 is one of cinema’s better sequels and perhaps tops the original. A fun ride.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We’re the Millers
