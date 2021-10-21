DIRECTV & Bloomberg TV End 21-Day Blackout

DIRECTV this afternoon confirmed that it has returned Bloomberg TV to DIRECTV, U-verse and DIRECTV Stream after a 21-day blackout.
The TV services lost the channel on September 30 after the old carriage agreement expired. The blackout meant that DIRECTV did not carry Bloomberg TV for the first time since its launch in 1994 when it was known as Bloomberg Direct.
“While we regret this inconvenience to viewers of Bloomberg TV, please be aware that we offer several other financial news outlets featuring up-to-the-minute information and diverse perspectives on our DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse lineups,” DIRECTV said in a September 30th statement to subscribers.
However, the channel returned to the DIRECTV lineups this afternoon without an official announcement. DIRECTV spokesman Tom Tyrer confirmed the return in an e-mail to The TV Answer Man, but he declined to offer details such as whether the satcaster has signed a short-term or long-term deal with the financial news channel.
“Can’t give details. Sorry. It’s back,” he said.
Bloomberg has not issued a statement on the agreement as of 5:55 p.m. ET today. We will update this story if we get more information.
— Phillip Swann
When what is left of directv finally goes dark in a few more years and the ONLY way to see it will be streaming (which by THEN will probably have a dozen MORE competitors to its channel line) the answer man will have a whole new 36 hour day with ppl who just can’t believe that directv is off the satellite.
RIGHT NOW the sat is SO INCONSISTENT that ANY who get HEAVY RAIN or CLOUDS do NOT watch ANY directv satellite until it clears…in some cases HOURS AND HOURS… just sayin !!!