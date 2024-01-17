By Phillip Swann

In case you missed the latest top stories and features (January 17, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here's a summary with links.

Amazon to Invest In Diamond Sports; Prime Video to Stream Bally Sports

Diamond Sports may have finally received its lifeline with an investment from the nation’s largest online retailer. Here’s what we know.

Fox to Stream Packers-49ers In 4K HDR; Will Any Other Playoff Games Be In 4K?

Things are looking up for 4K enthusiasts with another NFL playoff game set to be aired in the format. But what else do they have to look forward to?

Lawsuit Challenging NFL Sunday Ticket Set For Trial Next Month

Just when you think the NFL can’t do wrong, news comes that the league’s hold on exclusive TV contracts could be challenged in court next month.

DIRECTV Slams Diamond Sports Before Next Week’s Hearing On Fees

And speaking of court dates, DIRECTV has one next week with the newly fortified Diamond Sports over carriage fees.

NBC: Peacock’s Chiefs-Dolphins Game Breaks Streaming Records

Did you think Peacock’s exclusive presentation of Saturday night’s Chiefs-Dolphins game would fall on its face? Think again.

NFL Sets Times, TV Channels For Divisional Playoff Round

And speaking of the NFL, the league has set the times and channels for this weekend’s second playoff round.

NBA League Pass: Comcast, DIRECTV, Dish Offering Free Preview

It’s mid-season for the NBA, which means you can watch league games for free.

Netflix to Stream ‘Inside the NFL’ Starting Today

With all the talk of sports and television, Netflix couldn’t help themselves. The streaming giant just acquired the rights to the popular NFL highlights show.

ESPN to Air Baylor-Texas Hoops Action In 4K

More for 4K fans: ESPN’s latest college basketball game in the format.

Comcast Moves Pirates, Penguins to More Expensive Package

And while Diamond Sports might be feeling better about the RSN business this morning, Comcast sends a signal that it shouldn’t get too comfortable. Here’s why.

DIRECTV Stream Adds Utah Jazz Channel

If you live in Utah, you have another streaming option to catch your home town NBA team.

DIRECTV & Tegna Sign New Deal; Blackout Over

And finally, from the weekend, DIRECTV ended its six-week carriage dispute with the local broadcaster, Tegna.

