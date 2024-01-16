By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

Comcast’s Xfinity TV, DIRECTV and Dish are among the TV providers now offering a week-long free preview of the NBA League Pass. The preview starts today and will run at least through January 22 although DIRECTV says its free period will last until January 24 while Dish and Comcast say January 22.

There will likely be more TV providers offering the free preview. Check your on-screen guide for more details.

NBA League Pass, which streams up to 40 regular season games each week with commercials, is now available online for $49 for the remainder of the 2023-24 season which has approximately 40 games left. (The price for pay TV services varies.)

The online NBA League Pass Premium plan is now available for $74.99, which is 50 percent off the regular price of $149.99. The Premium plan does not include commercials, allows streaming on three different devices at the same time, and includes access to in-arena streams. The NBA TV channel is included for free in both plans. Both online plans also come with a free seven-day trial.

Local blackouts still apply in either League Pass package or the cable/satellite version of League Pass. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC or TNT are also not available on League Pass.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.



The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

