By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 30 years.

DIRECTV Stream, the live streaming companion to DIRECTV’s satellite service, has added KJZZ-TV, the regional TV home of the Utah Jazz. The channel has been available in the satellite lineup since the 2023-24 NBA season started.

KJZZ-TV, which is owned by Sinclair, is based in Salt Lake City. The channel, which is also available via antennas on channel 14, began broadcasting the Jazz games this year after AT&T’s regional sports channel, AT&T SportsNet, dissolved due to cost cutting by its owner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

KJZZ-TV will offer 80 Jazz games this season over the air. You can see a schedule here. The next game that will air on KJZZ-TV is tonight’s 9 p.m. ET matchup between Utah and Indiana from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

