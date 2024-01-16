By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, any news on the ESPN 4K game this week with college basketball? — Anthony, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Anthony, ESPN’s 4K ‘Game of the Week’ for college hoops for the 2023/24 season will continue Saturday with the Baylor at Texas game at noon ET. (The game will be simulcast in HD on the main ESPN channel.) Baylor, which is 14-2, is ninth ranked in the nation while Texas, 12-4, is unranked. ESPN’s ‘Matchup Predictor’ says Baylor has a 52.1 percent chance of winning.

YouTube TV has confirmed it will offer the game on its ESPN 4K channel to subscribers who have the $9.99 a month 4K add-on package. Other providers who might carry the game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Comcast, Verizon and Optimum. Check your on-screen guide for details.

ESPN does not offer 4K programming on its ESPN TV Everywhere app or ESPN+.

The ESPN 4K broadcast will likely be ‘upconverted’ from 1080p HD. The upscaled 4K would mean that the game was produced in 1080p HD on site and upgraded to 4K for the home transmission. ESPN did some 2023 college football regular season games in upscaled 4K after offering games in native 4K in previous seasons.

