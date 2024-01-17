By Phillip Swann

The final five episodes of this season’s Inside the NFL will be available on Netflix starting today with the January 16 program. The show, which airs on The CW, and is produced by NFL Films, will be added to Netflix every Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET through the week after the Super Bowl.

Inside the NFL offers highlights and commentary on the previous week’s action in the league. The in-studio hosts and analysts include former players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, Chad Johnson, Chris Long, and Jay Cutler.

The CW began broadcasting the show during the 2023 season after it previously aired on HBO and Paramount+. Netflix will stream the five episodes the day after they air on The CW.

Netflix’s licensing of the show is the streamer’s latest foray into sports programming. In addition to original documentaries such as Quarterback, Untold, Full Swing, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Tour de France: Unchained, Netflix has streamed live original sports productions such as The Netflix Cup, a golf celebrity tournament.

In March, Netflix will debut ‘The Netflix Slam,’ a one-night tennis exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

The streamer, which avoided live sports for years, seems interested (at least for now) in presenting live sports events that are original productions whose costs can be controlled rather than purchasing rights from high-profile leagues such as the NFL and MLB.

