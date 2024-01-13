DIRECTV and Tegna announced this afternoon that they have signed a new carriage agreement, ending a six-week blackout of 64 local stations on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.

The companies issued the following statement:

“DIRECTV and TEGNA have reached a new multi- year distribution agreement covering TEGNA’s 64 owned stations in 51 Nielsen designated markets. All stations and programming will return to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse customers today. DIRECTV and TEGNA greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers.”

The settlement comes hours before the NFL begins its first round of playoff games.

DIRECTV issued this statement separately:

“Stations will begin to be restored immediately, starting with NBC affiliates ahead of this afternoon’s NFL playoff game featuring the Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. The remaining stations will come online at the same time or shortly after. We will continue to work with station owners and networks to align the price customers pay with the value they receive.”

— Phillip Swann

