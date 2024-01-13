By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

Peacock, which will host tonight’s Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff game as a national exclusive, is giving reluctant fans another reason to try it out. In a time-limited promotion, Peacock’s one-year plan is now available for 50 percent off. That means you can get the ads-included Peacock for $29.99 for the entire year.

To get the 50 percent discount, click here.

Peacock says the regular annual price ($59.99) will take effect after the one year is over unless you cancel prior to the end of the promotion. (The regular monthly price for the ads-included Peacock is $5.99 a month. The annual promotional discount would average at $2.50 a month.)

The Chiefs-Dolphins game will start tonight at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to the lure of an exclusive playoff game, Peacock announced yesterday that it will debut the box office spectacular, Oppenheimer, on February 16. The streamer today will also show NBC’s broadcast of the Houston Texans-Cleveland Browns playoff game at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...