If you’ve been looking for another reason to subscribe to Peacock to watch tomorrow night’s Kansas City-Miami NFL playoff game, the streaming service has announced that it will debut the box office spectacular, Oppenheimer, on February 16.

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, opened in theaters last July and it certainly hasn’t been a bomb. The film, which has generated rave reviews from critics and theatergoers, has made almost $1 billion worldwide. Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the brilliant but troubled scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the U.S. mission to build the first atomic bomb during World War II.

The Peacock premiere will come less than a week before the Academy Award voting will close. The Oscar nominations haven’t been announced yet, but Oppenheimer is a near guarantee to win one for Best Picture as well as nods for Nolan as Best Director and Murphy as Best Actor.

Peacock plans start at $5.99 a month.

