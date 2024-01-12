By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know if any of the NFL playoff games will be in 4K this weekend? — Grant, Manhattan Beach, California. Grant, there will be six NFL playoff games this weekend on four different networks and one streaming service. (Five networks if you include the Monday night game between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay will be on both ESPN and ABC.) And only one game will be available in 4K.

Fox will offer this Sunday’s (January 14) first round NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The game, which will start at 4:30 p.m. ET, will take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The 4K broadcast can be seen in the format on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. We can’t overemphasize the importance of having a device that Fox says is compatible for 4K.)

What Is Upscaled 4K On Fox?

Fox’s 4K basketball and football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range). Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Fox last year produced its entire NFL playoff lineup in upscaled 4K HDR but has yet to confirm it will do so this year. The TV Answer Man is still checking on this and will report back if we get more information.

Grant, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

