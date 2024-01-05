By Phillip Swann

January 5, 2023

DIRECTV: The 2024 Super Bowl Will Be In 4K

First it was Optimum’s cable TV service that did it. Now DIRECTV has posted a notice at its web site that says the 2024 Super Bowl next month will be in 4K on CBS.

Could DIRECTV Replace Missing Tegna Channels With Network Feeds?

Stream TV Insider is reporting that DIRECTV has tested the distribution of a national NBC feed as a possible replacement for Tegna-owned NBC stations.

Tegna Announces NBC Affiliate Renewal – Is It Trying to Tell DIRECTV Something?

And speaking of the DIRECTV-Tegna dispute, the latter just announced a new deal with NBC. Is this a reaction to DIRECTV testing the national NBC feed?

DIRECTV & Diamond Sports Going to Court Over Carriage Fees

The legal battle between DIRECTV and the beleaguered RSN (regional sports network) company, Diamond Sports, will be the focus of a January 24 hearing in a Texas bankruptcy court, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Spectrum TV Select Subs Now Get Disney+ For Free

If you’re a Spectrum TV subscriber, you may now have free access to the Disney+ streaming service.

Verizon Fios Faces New Channel Blackout On Monday

Verizon Fios TV subscribers ducked one potential channel blackout last weekend, but customers in one market could lose their NBC affiliate and several other channels on Monday in a separate carriage dispute.

Apple TV+ to Stream Killers of the Flower Moon Next Week

Have you been waiting for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon to show up on Apple TV+? Well, you won’t have to wait much longer.

YouTube TV Offers 3-Week Free Trial – But Monthly Discount Is Reduced

YouTube TV has some good news and bad news for discount hunters.

Amazon Selling Three 4K Blu-ray Movies For $33

If you think 4K Blu-ray movies cost too much, Amazon has your back today.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

