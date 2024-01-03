By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 30 years.



TV Answer Man, I read in an (Online) forum that DIRECTV might replace the blacked out Tegna channels with national feeds from the networks directly. Is that possible? Is it legal? — Fran, San Antonio, Texas.

Fran, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse on November 30 lost 64 Tegna-owned network affiliates in 51 markets when the two sides could not reach a new carriage agreement. There is no indication that a settlement is imminent, and Stream TV Insider is reporting that DIRECTV has tested the distribution of a national NBC feed as a possible replacement for Tegna-owned NBC stations.

Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s chief content officer, told the site last month that it was considering offering national feeds as Tegna replacements.

“We don’t need the stations to deliver the network content — we can go get it from the network,” Thun said. “So, why don’t we work on that construct? And, by the way, we’ve had those conversations with the networks.”

DIRECTV confirmed to Stream TV Insider that it has done some testing of a national feed as a replacement for Tegna but did not elaborate on whether the national network broadcasts will actually be offered to subscribers. The national feeds would not include local programming such as news shows but would include the network’s primetime lineup and live national sports broadcasts.

Would the National Network Feeds Be Legal?

If DIRECTV goes this route, the question will become whether this is legal. Cable and satellite providers are prohibited by law from offering local network affiliates outside of their designated territories but it’s unclear if the national feeds would be permitted on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse. Thun seems to think they would be and Tegna has not commented publicly on whether it would view the national feeds as legal.

What Is Tegna Saying?

Tegna, however, yesterday did release a statement to The TV Answer Man that blasted DIRECTV for “stirring up speculative issues” rather than reaching a new agreement with the broadcaster.

“The fact that while viewers are without access to our stations DIRECTV is stirring up speculative issues demonstrates the root problem: DIRECTV is playing games at customers’ expense,” a Tegna spokesperson said. “DIRECTV should be focusing its efforts on negotiating to reach a fair deal like we’ve negotiated with numerous other providers in just the last month without disruption. We continue to hold out hope that eventually DIRECTV will prioritize its paying subscribers. In the meantime, our viewers should switch to a TV provider they can count on, including cable companies and live streaming services, all of which carry our stations.”

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...