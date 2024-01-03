By Phillip Swann

Best Buy customers are now reporting online that the electronics retailer has started pulling Blu-ray TV shows and movies from shelves. This is not unexpected since BestBuy told Variety last October that it would stop selling Blu-ray discs in early 2024.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” a Best Buy spokesperson told Variety. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

However, the sight of empty shelves where Blu-ray once ruled has left some hard media fans a bit unnerved.

Pretty wild to see Best Buy ditching media, I figured they just meant Blu-ray’s and the like. I wonder what they’ll use all that space for instead…? pic.twitter.com/FlgwHK2jus — Mush (@MushroomBoy1022) January 3, 2024

Best Buy has announced that it will discontinue the sale of physical DVDs and Blu-ray discs both in-store and online. pic.twitter.com/wloPOH1PPu — Hunter Jackson In The Morning (@hunterjacksonfm) January 3, 2024

Me going to the blu-ray floor at Best Buy tomorrow. https://t.co/i4cWqAEsI1 pic.twitter.com/HSgewzyrLT — Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) January 2, 2024

Target, Walmart and Amazon still sell DVDs and Blu-rays and Redbox rents discs at 29,000 kiosks across the country. But Best Buy’s exit could discourage the studios and electronics companies from continuing making discs and disc players as more consumers turn to streaming. Netflix last year also discontinued its DVD rental business, another sign that the disc industry could be winding down.

My advice would be to start collecting discs now while you can. Within a year or so, it might be difficult to find your favorite movie — or any movie — in DVD or Blu-ray.

With that in mind, Best Buy’s web site is still selling both high-def and 4K Blu-ray shows and movies with some at sharp discounts. You can check it out here.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

