By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow On X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

YouTube TV has some good news and bad news for discount hunters.

The good: The multi-channel, live streaming service is now offering a three-week free trial with its base plan.

The bad: The streamer’s offer of $22 off each of the first three months of its $72.99 a month base plan has been reduced to $10 off each of the first three months. The first three months now cost $62.99 a month each, bringing the overall discount to $30 instead of $66.

The free trial and the lower price for the first three months are not available to current YouTube TV base plan subscribers or those who have been YouTube TV base plan subscribers or participated in a YouTube TV base plan trial previously.

In related news, Fubo is no longer offering $20 off the first month of its programming packages. DIRECTV Stream and Sling TV, however, are still offering promotional prices.

