By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow On X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

Verizon Fios TV subscribers ducked one potential channel blackout last weekend, but customers in Richmond, Virginia could lose their NBC affiliate and several other channels on Monday in a separate carriage dispute.

The telco has posted an announcement at its web site that its carriage agreement with Gray Media expires on Monday (January 8). If a deal is not reached by then, Verizon Fios subscribers in the Richmond market could lose the following Gray-owned stations, including the NBC affiliate, WWBT-TV.

WWBT NBC 12 WUPV CW 13 WWBT MeTV 460 WWBT Circle 461 WUPV Laff 463 WWBT True Crime Network 464 WUPV Bounce TV 467 WUPV Grit TV 468 WWBT ION Mystery 474 WWBT NBC HD 512 WUPV CW HD 513

“Our contract with Gray Media, owner of WUPV and WWBT networks, ends on January 8, 2024, and your Fios TV package may contain its stations. We are working hard to reach a new agreement. If we aren’t able to reach an agreement, we may be temporarily unable to provide Gray Media’s stations,” the Verizon announcement states.

Verizon Fios was set to lose Sinclair-owned local stations in nine markets on December 31 but averted a blackout with a late hour settlement.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades.

