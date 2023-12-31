By Phillip Swann

UPDATE, December 31, 8 p.m. – Verizon has announced at its web site that it has reached a new agreement with Sinclair, averting a blackout of local channels in nine markets.

“Good news! We’ve been able to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group and YES to resume delivering their networks,” the announcement states.

The telco said earlier in the week that the old agreement was set to expire on December 31. A Sinclair channel blackout could have affected Verizon subs in nine markets: Washington/Baltimore/Northern Virginia, Syracuse, New York, Richmond, Virginia, Providence, Rhode Island, Pittsburgh, Norfolk, Virginia, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Buffalo and Albany, New York

“Our contract with Sinclair Broadcast Group ends on December 31, 2023 and your Fios TV package contains their programming. This includes Sinclair broadcast stations, YES Network and Tennis Channel,” Verizon stated three days ago. “We are working hard to reach a new agreement. Verizon remains committed to making its programming available to you, but we cannot agree to unreasonable price increases. Agreeing to higher prices would likely result in an increase in your future monthly bills. If we aren’t able to reach an agreement, we may be temporarily unable to provide their programming.”

The TV Answer Man will update this article if we get more information from either company.

Update: While the announcement does not refer to The Tennis Channel, one viewer reported on X early Monday morning that the sports network is still on.

