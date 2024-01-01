By Phillip Swann

Amazon today has added 111 new movies to its Prime Video lineup. Here are the four best, in my humble opinion:

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Director Quentin Tarantino’s non-linear masterpiece weaves interconnected stories of crime, wit, and dark humor as only he could. And what a cast! Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, Christopher Walken…it just goes on and on. Pulp Fiction, which has often been copied, even to some degree by Tarantino himself, should be in anyone’s list of the top 10 best movies ever. And if you disagree, allow me to retort!

No Country For Old Men (2007)

The Coen Brothers’ flawless neo-western stars Josh Brolin as a good old boy who stumbles upon a jackpot of money but is then pursued by a ruthless, coin-flipping killer, played deliciously by Javier Bardem. (And let’s not overlook the commanding performance of Tommy Lee Jones as the weather-beaten sheriff.) Joel and Ethan Coen have conspired to make cinema brilliance over the years with films such as Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and Miller’s Crossing. But there may be no better Coen Brothers film than No Country For Old Men. If you haven’t seen it, take off that New Year’s hat and start streaming.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this World War II masterpiece immerses viewers in the visceral horrors of the D-Day invasion. With stunning cinematography, a captivating narrative, and Tom Hanks’ brilliant performance, Saving Private Ryan stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by soldiers.

Bridesmaids (2011)

The 2011 film stars Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) at the peak of her zany powers as a single woman in her 30s who turns an upcoming wedding into a series of comic misadventures. The flawless supporting cast includes Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and for fans still nostalgic for 1970s indie films, the great Jill Clayburgh.

Also noteworthy: The first four Mission Impossible films are now on Prime Video, including the original from 1996, directed by Brian De Palma. Tom Cruise plays the double-crossed secret agent, Ethan Hunt, and, well, you know the rest. Hijinks. Death-defying stunts. Dangerous deceptions. Explosions. And that’s just the first five minutes.

Editor’s Note: The list of new Prime Video movies came directly from Amazon. If you do not see a title Amazon says it will add today, try again later.

Complete List of New Movies Added Today to Amazon’s Prime Video:

42 (2013)

1984 (1985)

About Last Night (2014)

Airplane! (1980)

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Chaplin (1993)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Europa Report (2013)

Everything You Always…Sex (1972)

Finding Forrester (2001)

Fled (1996)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

Hoodlum (1997)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It’s A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version) (1947)

It’s A Wonderful Life (1947)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (2022)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)

Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Lifeforce (1985)

Like a Boss (2020)

Little Nicky (2000)

Love Happens (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Major Payne (1995)

Mary, Queen of Scots (1972)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Good Deed (2014)

Non-Stop (2014)

Notting Hill (1999)

One Fine Morning (2022)

Pariah (2011)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Red 2 (2013)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Return To Seoul (2023)

Role Models (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

San Andreas (2015)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Side Effects (2013)

Something Wild (1986)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Step Brothers (2008)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Takers (2010)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Death Of Dick Long (2019)

The Eagle (2011)

The Giver (2014)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Gunman (2015)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wiz (1978)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Valkyrie (2008)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Zola (2021)

