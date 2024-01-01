By Phillip Swann

Max today is adding 79 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three best, in my humble opinion:

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Happy New Year! 2024 marks the 60th year since the world was graced with this brilliant satire of Cold War politics from director Stanley Kubrick. Peter Sellers plays three roles, including the psychotic Dr. Strangelove (modeled, some say, after Henry Kissinger) and the president of the United States (modeled, most say, after serial presidential candidate, the effete Adlai Stevenson.)

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1966)

When jobs started to dry up in Hollywood, Clint Eastwood went to Rome to team up with Spaghetti western director Sergio Leone and the rest is history. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, the first in the Eastwood/Leone’s ‘Man With No Name’ trilogy, is a classic epic set against the backdrop of the American Civil War. The expansive desert landscapes and intense close-ups contribute to the film’s visual brilliance and Eastwood is great along with a gritty supporting cast including Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach. (Max today has also added the next two films in the trilogy, A Fistful of Dollars and For a Few Dollars More.)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Speaking of Clint, Eastwood reteams here with his Dirty Harry director, Don Siegel, for a gripping and suspenseful film about the real-life 1962 prison escape from the Alcatraz prison off the California shore. The film is exceedingly attentive to detail, capturing the harsh life the prisoners sought to leave behind. Eastwood plays Frank Morris, the mastermind behind the three-person escape, which, to this day, leaves many crime scholars baffled over how it was done.

Complete List of New Movies Added Today to Max:

The A-Team (2010)

After Earth (2013)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Aniara (2019)

Austenland (2013)

Bachelorette (2012)

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2013)

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

Booty Call (1997)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Brothers (2001)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

Collision Course (1989)

Cyborg (1989)

Dance With Me (1998)

Dark Skies (2013)

Date and Switch (2013)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Empire State (2013)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Wants to be Italian (2008)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

For A Few Dollars More (1967)

Free Birds (2013)

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

Greta (2019)

Hail Satan? (2019)

Hang Em’ High (1968)

Head Office (1986)

The Hitcher (1986)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

It Comes At Night (2017)

Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013)

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996)

The Kill Team (2019)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Lawless (2012)

Machete (2010)

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

Odd Jobs (1986)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Quarantine (2008)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Ricochet (1991)

Road Trip (2000)

Road Trip: Beer Pong (2009)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rocket Science (2007)

Scream 4 (2011)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Sweet Dreams (1985)

Switch (1991)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (ID)

Tracers (2015)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

White House Down (2013)

