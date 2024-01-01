By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, the bowl season is underway. Do you know if any bowl games will be in 4K? — Marty, South Bend, Indiana.

Marty, the 2023-24 college football bowl season will feature 43 games this year with the large majority on ESPN including the CFP (college football playoff) semifinals on January 1 and the championship game on January 8. But as of now, there will be only one of the 43 games in 4K: the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl between USC and Louisville.

In the last few years, ESPN has done the championship game in 4K using a Skycam 4K camera. But there’s no indication that it will offer a 4K feed this year. In fact, The TV Answer Man has asked ESPN twice if the game will be in 4K and has received no response. This is unusual compared to previous years when the sports network informed us weeks in advance that the championship contest would be in 4K. But silence is deafening here and we have to conclude that, as of now, the game on January 8 will not be in 4K.

Marty, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

