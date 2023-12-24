By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former Sony employee. Author of TV Dot Com.

Fox will broadcast the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The game, which will match Louisville (10-3) against USC (7-5), will take place this Wednesday (December 27) at 8 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego. The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

Why Is DIRECTV Sponsoring the Holiday Bowl?

The Holiday Bowl sponsorship is a continuation of DIRECTV’s recent marketing initiatives with high-profile sports teams, including Notre Dame, USC and the Big Ten Conference. Despite the loss of the NFL Sunday Ticket this year, the TV provider is attempting to refresh a long-time marketing message that it’s a ‘sports-first’ TV service.

“DIRECTV is thrilled to have USC and Louisville participating in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl,” Vince Torres chief marketing officer at DIRECTV, says at the company web site. “Like prior Holiday Bowls, the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is destined to be an electric matchup that will cap off a full day of family-friendly activities in San Diego, starting with the parade. As a leader in sports, DIRECTV is proud to be a part of the festivities for the San Diego residents and for the sports fans attending the game.”

Fox’s 4K feed of the Louisville-USC game will be available on the Fox Sports app and on special 4K channels via TV providers such as DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Comcast, YouTube TV, Fubo, Dish, Verizon and others.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

