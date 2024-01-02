By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

TV Answer Man, I thought that DIRECTV and Tegna would settle their differences for the big weekend of bowl games and NFL games. But nope! My question to you now is when will they settle?!! — Gene, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Gene, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse on November 30 lost 64 Tegna-owned network affiliates in 51 markets when the two sides could not reach a new carriage agreement. I wrote last Friday that it was possible, but not likely, that the extended New Year’s weekend of college and NFL games would spark a settlement. However, the two sides did not come to terms, leaving some subscribers to wonder will they ever settle?

I predicted on December 1 that a carriage deal was most likely during the NFL playoffs or close to the Super Bowl. CBS has the Super Bowl this season and the Tegna stations include 16 CBS affiliates in addition to 21 NBC affiliates, 13 ABC stations, and 5 Fox stations. The possible loss of the Super Bowl – and pivotal playoff games – is a likely catalyst to bring this to an end. Not only will DIRECTV subscribers (and Tegna viewers) demand an end, it’s likely that local and national politicians will get involved, adding to the pressure on the two companies.

Will DIRECTV & Tegna Settle Before the Super Bowl?

I am going to stay with that prediction. If the two sides didn’t settle for the New Year’s weekend, it’s not likely the last weekend of NFL regular season games will be enough to get them to end the dispute, either. DIRECTV and Tegna are clearly so far apart in their positions that it will take an even more important sequence of games (playoffs, Super Bowl) to coerce them to compromise.

It’s also worth noting that with Nickelodeon carrying the Super Bowl this year as well as CBS and Paramount Plus, DIRECTV gains some leverage if the fee fight goes that long. DIRECTV’s Tegna viewers could simply scroll down on the guide to watch the game on the kids’ network.

Gene, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

