By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

The new year begins tomorrow so it’s to time to make some resolutions, right? Well, the executives who run the nation’s networks, pay TV companies, and streaming services, are far too busy for that. So, we’re going to make some 2024 resolutions and wishes for them. And here they are!



DIRECTV: Retransmission reform from Congress

As 2023 closes, DIRECTV is engaged in yet another carriage dispute (with Tegna) following earlier fee fights this year with Newsmax, Nexstar, White Knight and Mission (The latter two are ongoing.) We wish for DIRECTV a law that would ban channel blackouts when a TV provider and broadcaster cannot reach a new carriage agreement. We would like to see baseball-style arbitration, but if Congress has a better idea, we’re all for it.

Dish: Retransmission reform – and money

For Dish, the all-time king of carriage disputes, we also hope it receives retransmission reform in 2024. But with the satcaster having financial issues, I’m sure it would also appreciate a huge infusion of cash from investors to be named later.



Comcast: A new cybersecurity team. (And more attorneys.)

The nation’s largest cable op just revealed that it was hit by a cyber attack that exposed the personal data of 36 million customers. As expected, class action lawsuits are in the works so let’s hope Comcast gets both a new cybersecurity team and a new office wing for all the additional attorneys it will need to hire.

Sling TV and Fubo: Fewer competitors

The multi-channel, live streaming industry has witnessed little to moderate growth in the last year or so with the exception of YouTube TV. Both Sling TV and Fubo would benefit in 2024 from at least one live streamer dropping out. The category is just too crowded at this point for either service to grow.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav

Whether it’s with Paramount (as rumored), or with another mega media unit, it says here that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has positioned his company to merge with someone even before his 2022 Discovery deal with Warner Media closed. He’s looking to amass the biggest arsenal possible to wipe out everyone in the streaming biz except for Netflix and Disney. (And maybe even one of those.) If 2024 is good to him, he’ll get his wish.

Hulu: The time of day from Disney’s executives

Max is adding sports and news; Netflix is adding licensed programming from Disney and HBO; Peacock is getting more live sports and so on. So where’s the big initiatives from Disney for Hulu? Perhaps in 2024, Hulu will get some love from the corporate suite.

Netflix: More of the same

What do you wish for for the company that has everything? The streaming giant continues to rack up subscribers, prompting some rivals to kneel down with licensing contracts in hand. If 2024 goes as 2023, Netflix’s wishes will be answered again.

4K TV Owners: Some respect

There are scores of millions of 4K TVs in the United States now but the networks still act as if the technology doesn’t exist. Few live sports are available in 4K and, even when they are in 4K, it’s upscaled 4K. We wish for the 4K audience that the networks in 2024 finally decide to invest in the format, starting with CBS doing the Super Bowl in 4K in February.

HBO: Some respect, part two

Zaslav sliced off the HBO from HBO Max, leaving the venerable premium channel not much more than a tile on an app. We hope that HBO gets its mojo back in 2024 with a new slate of watercooler programs – and greater respect from the top. (But if Zaslav still reigns supreme, we’re not too hopeful.)

Amazon: Better programming

Now that Amazon is adding advertising to its Prime Video lineup, it’s also time to bump up the quality of that lineup. Yes, there are some occasional winners (Air, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) but Amazon’s original programs too often feel like one of those third-party gadgets from Thailand you order on Amazon.com that show up half broken on your doorstep. (In contrast, Amazon has done an excellent job with Thursday Night Football despite the lackluster lineup of games.)

YouTube TV: Regional sports channels

YouTube TV’s sub numbers are growing thanks in large part to the NFL Sunday Ticket. Imagine if YTT decided in 2024 that it will become THE home of televised sports, adding regional sports channels such as Bally Sports, SNY, SportsNet LA, MASN, Altitude and so on. Sports fans, let’s wish for it!

Bally Sports/Diamond Sports: Survival

Let’s also wish for the Bally Sports regional sports channels, owned by the bankrupt Diamond Sports, to get their much-needed lifeline from Amazon, or whoever, in 2024.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

