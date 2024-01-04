By Phillip Swann

Charter and Disney announced today that the ads-included Basic edition of the Disney+ streaming service is now available to all Spectrum TV Select subscribers at no additional cost.

The addition of Disney+ to the Spectrum Select plan is part of the new carriage agreement the two companies signed last September. The deal, which gives Charter more programming options that usually found in carriage pacts, was signed after an 11-day blackout of Disney channels on Spectrum TV.

“With the launch of the Disney+ Basic offer, TV Select customers can now enjoy access to Disney’s popular streaming content as well as their high-quality linear TV channels, all included as part of one video package,” Tom Montemagno, executive vice president for programming acquistion, said in a statement released today. “As the video industry continues to evolve, we are committed to including direct-to-consumer apps like Disney+ with Spectrum services while providing a simplified TV viewing experience through platforms such as the Xumo Stream Box. We are pleased to partner with Disney to further this goal to the benefit of our mutual customers.”

The Disney+ ads-included Basic plan normally costs $7.99 a month. The lineup includes movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programs, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

“The inclusion of Disney+ alongside a curated lineup of our TV channels brings the best of both worlds from Disney’s unrivaled entertainment portfolio to Charter’s video customers,” added Justin Connolly, president for platform distribution for the Walt Disney Company. “Our goal has always been to meet consumers where they are, and these collective offerings will maximize value for Spectrum TV Select customers while simultaneously broadening the audience of our advertiser supported streaming services.”

Spectrum TV Select customers can learn how to activate their Disney+ ads-included plan at https://www.spectrum.com/cp/disney-plus.

Customers who already have Disney+ can go to the website or app where Disney+ was purchased to manage their subscriptions.

The companies said ESPN+ will be added to Spectrum Select Plus subscriptions in the coming months.

