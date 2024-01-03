Amazon is now selling more than 100 4K Blu-ray movies for three for $33 in a time-limited promotion. You can see the available titles here.

The list of movies includes The Maltese Falcon, Parasite, E.T., Dunkirk, Blade Runner 2049, The Big Lebowski, Joker, Inglorious Bastards, Scarface, Live, Die, Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow, Cool Hand Luke, Apollo 13, Casino, Spartacus, The Suicide Squad, King Kong and many more.

The 3 for $33 sale comes to an average of $11 a disc, which is a $5-10 discount on most titles in the promotion.

The promotion comes as giant retailer Best Buy begins removing 4K and HD Blu-ray discs from its retail shelves after announcing last October that it would stop selling the hard media.

Note that the promotional discount for the 4K Blu-ray discs at Amazon is applied at checkout. To learn more about the promotion, and order the discs, click here.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

The TV Answer Man receives a small commission from the sale of products via Amazon links on this page.

