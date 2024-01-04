By Phillip Swann

Director Martin Scorsese’s 206-minute opus, Killers of the Flower Moon, will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 12, the streamer announced today. The movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers.

Killers of the Flowers Moon, based on the same-titled non-fiction book by David Grann, chronicles a series of murders of Osage tribe members in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was found on their land. DiCaprio plays a World War I veteran who becomes an unwitting pawn in the murders while De Niro plays his uncle who helped orchestrate the killings.

The film, which has a 93 percent approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes, is a candidate for a Best Picture nomination at the 2024 Academy Awards. Scorsese, De Niro and DiCaprio could also net nominations for director and acting respectively.

Apple TV+ now costs $9.99 a month, but offers a free seven-day trial.

