In case you missed any of today’s top stories and features (December 7, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here’s a summary with links. (If our newsletter’s subscribers have trouble with the links, just go to TVAnswerMan.com to see all of the latest updates and more.)

YouTube TV Offers ‘Reduced Delay’ – But You Might Not Want to Use It

YouTube TV has just offered subscribers the option to reduce the dreaded live streaming delay, although it doesn’t say by how much. Regardless of the reduction, however, you might not want to use the ‘reduced delay’ feature very often, if at all.

DIRECTV: Where Did All the Subscribers Go? (Analysis)

DIRECTV has lost 13 million subscribers in eight years. The TV Answer Man, who has covered DIRECTV for more than 29 years, explains why.

Walmart Plus Now Permits Upgrade to Paramount+ With Showtime

Big news for Walmart+ subscribers who love Showtime.

Comcast to Raise TV, Internet Prices In January

It’s become an inevitable part of life like taxes and death. The annual price hike from a cable and satellite operator.

Steelers-Patriots On Amazon: How to Watch For Free

If you’re planning to watch tonight’s NFL matchup, read this if you want to avoid paying your good money.

How to Remove Black Bars From TV

Do you hate watching movies in the letterbox format? We explain how you can get rid of those pesky black bars, although I caution everyone not to do it.



How to Save Money On a Max Subscription

Barbie’s coming this month, folks. Here’s how to save money on a Max sub.

Can You Connect Roku to Any Television?

Everyone wants to stream today, but what if you have an older TV? Will it work?

How to Watch Comcast on Roku

And speaking of Roku, here’s a guide to watch the nation’s largest cable op on the streaming device without using a set-top.

How to Turn Off Netflix’s Autoplay

Ever get annoyed at Netflix’s starting a new episode or preview when you didn’t ask for it? It’s called Autoplay and it can be stopped.

How Many Hours Will a TV Projector Lamp Last?

Have a Home Theater? You might want to know when you can expect to replace the lamp in your projector.

