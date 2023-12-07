By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I have an older TV and I want to connect a streaming box like Roku to my older TV. My question is do you know if Roku can hook up to any TV? Does it have to be special kind of set? — Marly, Port Republic, Maryland.

Marly, Roku (streaming stick or device) is a great starter product for those who are unfamiliar with watching programming on the Internet. The product delivers thousands of channels for free as well as popular subscription channels such as Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video. Best of all, the Roku Streaming Stick can be connected with a single cable. But will that single cable connect to your TV, you ask?

Can You Connect Roku to Any TV?

I don’t know what kind of set you own, but the Roku Streaming Stick will work with any television that has an HDMI port connection. You take the HDMI cable, which is connected to the stick, and connect it to the HDMI port on your set. If you’re not sure your TV has an HDMI connection, most sets made in the last decade do. But you can also consult your TV’s manual or just look at the set yourself. The HDMI connection is usually in the back of the set, although sometimes it’s on the side.

Once you’ve established that your TV has HDMI, you can read our article here to learn how to how to set it up.

Marly, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

