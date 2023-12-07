By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, when I’m watching a movie, sometimes there are bars at the top and bottom of the screen. This drives me crazy! I want the whole picture on my screen. I didn’t buy a big TV to have it carved up with black bars!! H0w can I fix this? — Neal, Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Neal, the reason there are black bars dividing your screen is because the movie, or TV show (usually it’s a movie), was shot in a picture aspect ratio (2.35:1, 2.40:1 for instance) that is not supported by your television. This is done because the director wants the picture to be wider for the movie theater, creating a more epic or cinematic effect.

Sometimes, you will get black bars on the sides for a classic movie that is airing in standard-definition. (Think Turner Classic Movies.)

So, is there anything you can do about the black bars? Can you remove them? The answer is yes but I would caution you not to remove them. The original aspect ratio is how the director intended the film to be seen and changing the ratio can make the images look weird or misshapen. You may also lose part of the image. For instance, filling the whole screen could result in you losing the sides of the picture.



How to Remove Black Bars On Your TV

But if you are hell bent on removing the bars, most TVs have a Zoom or Wide button on the remote that allow the picture to fill the entire screen. You might also find the Zoom/Wide button on devices such as Blu-ray player. You could give it a try to see how you like it. But if you’re a true cinema fan, I’m guessing you might not like it all.

Neal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

