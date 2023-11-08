

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we are not tech smart in our household and we have always had the cable guy set up our TV. But we want to get the Roku box for streaming. Can you explain how to set it up? — Marie, Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Marie, you are not alone. I often get e-mails from readers who are not sure how to do the ‘simple’ things with new TV technologies. But that’s why you have The TV Answer Man, right? So here’s the six simple steps to connecting a new Roku set-top to a television.

Step 1: Gather Your Equipment

Before you begin, make sure you have all the necessary equipment:

A Roku streaming device (such as Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick, or Roku Ultra)

An HDMI cable (included with most Roku devices)

A compatible TV with an available HDMI port

A power source (either a power outlet or USB port on your TV)

A Roku remote control (included with Roku devices)

Step 2: Choose the Right HDMI Port

Locate an available HDMI port on your TV. Most modern TVs have multiple HDMI ports, so choose one that is convenient for you and remember the corresponding number (HDMI 1, HDMI 2, etc.).

Step 3: Connect the Roku to Your TV

Plug one end of the HDMI cable into the Roku device.

Plug the other end of the HDMI cable into the selected HDMI port on your TV.

If your Roku device requires external power, connect it to a power outlet using the provided power adapter and cable. Alternatively, some Roku devices can be powered through a USB port on your TV.

Step 4: Set Up the Roku

Turn on your TV and select the HDMI input channel to which the Roku is connected (e.g., HDMI 1).

You should see the Roku welcome screen. If not, make sure the TV is set to the correct input source.

Insert batteries into your Roku remote control and pair it with the Roku device. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the pairing process.

Choose your preferred language and connect the Roku to your Wi-Fi network. Enter your Wi-Fi password when prompted.

Once connected to Wi-Fi, your Roku device may check for software updates. If an update is available, allow the device to install it to ensure you have the latest features and improvements.

After updating, sign in to your Roku account. If you don’t have one, you can create a new account on the Roku website.

Step 6: Add Channels and Start Streaming

After signing in, you can start adding your favorite channels. Roku offers a wide range of free and paid channels, including popular streaming services, movies, TV shows, and games.

Navigate to the Roku Channel Store from your Roku device or the Roku website. Browse through the available channels and select the ones you want to add. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the channels.Marie, you can do it. Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

