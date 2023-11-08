

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I see that YouTube cut the price of the Sunday Ticket by 50 percent. Did they do the same thing for the student price? That would be great! — Carly, Los Angeles.

Carly, YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels last week dropped the price of the NFL Sunday Ticket by 50 percent. The base price for the Ticket on YouTube TV is now $174 (previously $349) while the bundle plan with the NFL RedZone channel included is $194 (previously $389). The YouTube Primetime Channels’ base Ticket plan is now $224 (previously $449) while the YouTube Primetime Channels’ bundle package (NFL RedZone included) is now $244 (previously $489).

Is the Sunday Ticket Student Price Discounted?

But what about the university student discount, you ask? Is that 50 percent off, too? Answer: Sorry, but no. The college base price has been $109 from the start of the season and it remains $109 even though the season is half over. And if you want to add the NFL RedZone channel to the base package, that’s an additional $10.

How Do You Sign Up For the Sunday Ticket Student Price?

By the way, if you’re still interested in signing up, YouTube says on its Sunday Ticket support page that student plans do not include family sharing and only include one signed-in device and one concurrent stream at a time. To sign up for the Sunday Ticket student plan, you must be 18 years of age or older; be enrolled as a student at an accredited college or university; and be verified as a student by SheerID. For help with the verification process, you can contact SheerID or review their FAQs. While you do not need to be enrolled at a U.S. institution to be eligible, you must be located in the U.S. to watch and purchase NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

To learn more about getting the student discount for the NFL Sunday Ticket, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...