1. Bally Sports Likely to Exit Minnesota Twins Broadcasts

The bankrupt Diamond Sports, owner of the Bally Sports regional sports networks, says its agreement with the Twins has expired and there’s no indication of a renewal. The team’s GM looks at a smaller payroll for 2024. NextTV.

2. ESPN Likely to Offer Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service By 2025

Disney chief Bob Iger says a standalone ESPN streaming service is likely by 2025, if not sooner. No word on pricing. Yahoo Finance.

3. Hulu Adds 300,000 Subscribers In Last Quarter

Disney also revealed yesterday that Hulu added 300,000 subscribers in the last financial quarter. The streamer now has 48.5 million. The Streamable.

4. 62 Percent Of Sunday Ticket Subs Come From YouTube TV: Study

Antenna, a research firm that analyzes customer purchases based on credit cards and other information, says 62 percent of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers are also getting YouTube TV. StreamTVInsider.

5. Disney May Sell Shows to Netflix

As streaming services look for profits over subscribers, Disney is the latest one to consider selling programs to its competitor, Netflix. No word on which shows could go, but don’t bet on any Star Wars movies or shows. HBO has previously licensed original titles to Netflix. Collider.

