TV Answer Man, Walmart+ members get Paramount+ as one of the benefits. Does that include Showtime or just the cheap Paramount+ plan. If it doesn’t include Showtime, can you upgrade to the one with Showtime? — Jim, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Jim, Paramount+ last June merged with Showtime which means that Showtime’s programming is now part of Paramount+’s Premium ads-free plan. The ads-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan for new and existing customers costs $11.99 a month.

Walmart Plus, the retailer’s version of Amazon Prime, has free Paramount+ in its benefits which also include same-day unlimited grocery deliveries and home pick-ups for product returns. (Walmart Plus costs $12.95 a month after a 30-day free trial.)

Since Walmart+ began offering Paramount+ in the plan, the sub has been the $5.99 a month Essential ads-included plan, not the Premium package with Showtime. And the retailer offered no way to upgrade the Walmart Plus package to the Paramount with Showtime plan. But we have just been told by Walmart that it is now allowing subscribers to upgrade. The change was made December 6, 2023. (This story was originally published November 29, 2023.)

“While the Paramount+ Essential plan is included at no additional cost to our members, upgrading is available at a deep discount. What is normally $119.99 for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, is $64.99 for Walmart+ members. Members simply go to their Walmart+ account online (Walmart.com/plus) or in the Walmart app, scroll through the benefits, click Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and follow the prompts to upgrade their plan,” the Walmart+ representative said.

Jim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

